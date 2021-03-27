Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 429,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

