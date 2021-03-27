Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

