Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $87.31 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.79, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

