Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 11,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

