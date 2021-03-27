Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.