Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 937.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PXYN remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 75,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,445. Praxsyn has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Praxsyn Company Profile

Praxsyn Corporation, a health care company, provides medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. It formulates non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents in the forms of transdermal creams, patches, and oral capsules for pain management, erectile dysfunction, and metabolic therapies.

