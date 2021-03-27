Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 937.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PXYN remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 75,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,445. Praxsyn has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Praxsyn Company Profile
