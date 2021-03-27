Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.70 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $32.15 or 0.00058683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00235215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.02 or 0.00881603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,059,687,138 coins and its circulating supply is 923,664,524 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.