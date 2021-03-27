PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Financial Contrast

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 12.49% 11.03% 2.58%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnSync and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 2 5 1 0 1.88

PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $48.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than EnSync.

Risk & Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnSync and PNM Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.14 -$12.97 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.46 billion 2.89 $77.89 million $2.16 22.73

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PNM Resources beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,389 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,077 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,962 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,282 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,348 miles of underground distribution lines, and 110 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

