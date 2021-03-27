PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.