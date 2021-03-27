Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

