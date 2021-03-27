Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,194 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Ping Identity worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ping Identity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ping Identity by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,490 shares of company stock worth $5,757,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PING opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

