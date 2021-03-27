Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,052.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and $63,052.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008513 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00488594 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00120947 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,469,264,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.