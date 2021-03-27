Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £146,391.84 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rakesh Thakrar sold 3,925 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £28,299.25 ($36,973.15).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 731.40 ($9.56) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 530.40 ($6.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 718.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 711.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 759 ($9.92).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

