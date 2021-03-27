Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Tops $0.0208

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $72.62 million and $3.28 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00242519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00615206 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,499,032,137 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.