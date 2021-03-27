PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

PFSW stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

