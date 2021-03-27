PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Posts Earnings Results

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

