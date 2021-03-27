Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POFCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

