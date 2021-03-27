Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POFCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

