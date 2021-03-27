PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,235 shares of company stock worth $56,057,506. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

