Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

