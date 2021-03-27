Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

