Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €172.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €157.75 ($185.59) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €160.39 and its 200 day moving average is €152.72. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

