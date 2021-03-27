Permanent TSB Group’s (ILPMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Permanent TSB Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.48.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

