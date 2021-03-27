Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PESI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.