Perlin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.92 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.00620193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023305 BTC.

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

