pEOS Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.74 million and $299.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

