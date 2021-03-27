Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.82

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $10.72. Pearson shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 328,520 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pearson by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

