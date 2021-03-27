PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.01 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $41.01 million and $382,180.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.96 or 0.00631449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023309 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,175,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,804,594 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars.

