PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

