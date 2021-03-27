Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Down 73.1% in March

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,682,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PZOO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Pazoo has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Pazoo alerts:

Pazoo Company Profile

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.