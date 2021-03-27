Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

