Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

PAYA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

