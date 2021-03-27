PARSIQ 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $143.80 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070840 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000738 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.