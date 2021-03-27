Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 93,128 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,128 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.30. 115,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,343. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.