Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of StoneCo worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,308. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.