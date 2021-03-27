Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 212,450 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,450 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Par Pacific worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 636,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

