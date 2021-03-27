Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 117,518 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,518 shares during the period. CAI International accounts for about 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.69% of CAI International worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CAI International stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 157,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

