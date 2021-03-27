Park West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $70,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.95.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 339.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

