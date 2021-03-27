Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases 359,802 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 245.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,802 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 231,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,562. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

