Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRACU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.