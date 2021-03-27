Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $4.15 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.