Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,641 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

