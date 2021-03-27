Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 443,960 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,214 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 443,960 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Transocean by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.38 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.