Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 13,945 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 155.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

