Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,868 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

HAL opened at $21.79 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

