Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.38 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NVTA stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

