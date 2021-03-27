Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

