Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.