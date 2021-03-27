Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PFLC remained flat at $$12.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

