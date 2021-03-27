Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,800 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 9,252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC opened at $0.10 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
