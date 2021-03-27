Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

